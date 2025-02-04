King Charles brings back major royal tradition after two decades

King Charles holds a private audience with Mrs. Badenoch in Buckingham Palace

King Charles has reinstated a long-lost royal tradition, meeting with Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch for a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

This marks the first time in 18 years that a monarch has formally met with an opposition leader, a practice last observed in 2006 when Queen Elizabeth II hosted David Cameron.

The King welcomed Badenoch in the grand 1844 Room for a half-hour discussion.

A royal source explained the move, stating via GB News, “It was a convention that fell by the way in latter years of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s reign and seemed a courtesy to revive in the new reign.”

However, why this royal tradition was abandoned during Labour’s time in opposition remains unclear.

Badenoch, who took over as Tory leader in November following the party’s landslide election defeat, was all smiles as she greeted the King.

The King and Badenoch have crossed paths before, including last week at a reception for MPs and at a 2023 King's Award for Enterprise event.

The North West Essex MP and former trade secretary has built a reputation for her outspoken views on gender identity, institutional racism, and environmental policies, describing herself as a “sceptic” of net zero. She also made history as the first Black woman to lead a major UK political party.