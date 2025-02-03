Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas calls for peace after Grammys setback

After Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas faced tough night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, the two-time Grammy winner is urging fans to keep their heads up and find peace.

Despite their nominations, neither Billie nor Finneas walked away with an award this time, and the I Lost a Friend hitmaker took to social media to encourage positivity after the disappointment.

"Great Grammys," Finneas began writing on his Instagram story on Feb. 2. He continued: "So honored to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/albums. I don’t wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their PFP getting’ in fights with other artists’ fans in comment sections."

"Be at peace," he continued. "Congratulations to all."

Billie received several Grammy nominations this year, including for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

During the televised part of the award show, Billie and her bro Finneas, who was there with his fiancée Claudia Sulewski, were spotted in the audience applauding as Kendrick Lamar won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his single "Not Like Us."

The sister and brother’s duo were also among the many celebrities who stood to cheer when Beyoncé won her first Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter.

However, Despite the losses, it wasn’t a dull night for Billie and Finneas. The brother and sister took the stage to perform "Birds of a Feather."