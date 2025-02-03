Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo break the internet with Grammys interaction

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo seen sharing a hug behind Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo seem to have buried the Joshua Basset-shaped hatchet during the 2025 Grammys.

The two singers, once at the center of a love triangle with Bassett, were spotted sharing a warm hug inside the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2.

Social media footage showed Rodrigo stepping away from her boyfriend, Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge, to chat with Carpenter at her table. Though Taylor Swift partially blocked the view, fans still caught a glimpse of the former Disney stars embracing — sending the internet into a frenzy.

Fans wasted no time reacting. “WAR IS OVER GUYS FINALLY,” one user joked on X, while another wrote, “A livbrina hug was NOT on my 2025 bingo card.”

Carpenter had a big night, taking home two Grammys — Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso. Rodrigo, a fellow nominee, appeared genuinely happy for her, adding another layer of closure to their supposed feud.

Rumours of tension between the two began in 2021 after fans speculated that Rodrigo’s hit Drivers License referenced her ex, Bassett, and his alleged romance with Carpenter. Bassett and Carpenter seemed to response in their respective songs Lie, Lie, Lie and Skin.

But in August of that year, Rodrigo shut down the drama, telling Variety, “I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys.”