Nicolas Cage addresses the dangers of AI in Hollywood

Nicolas Cage has recently spoken up against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Hollywood.

On February 2, the actor received the Best Actor award for movie, Dream Scenario at the 52nd Saturn Awards at the Hilton Universal City Hotel in Universal City, California.

Reflecting on the dangers of AI, Cage opened up that he’s “disturbed” by the AI world.

“I am a big believer in not letting robots dream for us,” remarked the 61-year-old.

The Flash actor believed that robots cannot replace human condition.

Cage further said that is a “dead end if an actor lets one AI robot manipulate his or her performance even a little bit”.

“An inch will eventually become a mile and all integrity, purity and truth of art will be replaced by financial interests only,” continued the Arcadian actor.

Cage declared that he cannot let that happen.

The Renfield mentioned that his job of art is to “hold a mirror to the external and internal stories of the human condition,” which he noted that a robot can’t do that.

“If we let robots do that, it will lack all heart and eventually lose edge and turn to mush,” he stated.

The Oscar-winning actor urged the young actors to “protect” themselves from “AI” interfering with their “authentic and honest expressions”.

During the ceremony, Cage also paid tribute to his Wild At Heart director David Lynch, who passed away at 78 in January.

“When I was doing Wild at Heart, I was a very serious, young actor and I said, ‘David, is it okay if I have fun on this movie?’ He said, ‘Buddy not only is it okay, it’s necessary,’” concluded the actor.