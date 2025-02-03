Taylor Swift recreates Eras Tour tradition at Grammys 2025

Taylor Swift gets into Eras Tour spirit with Janelle Monae

Taylor Swift gave fans an Eras Tour flashback at the Grammy Awards.

The 35-year-old pop superstar donned a red Vivienne Westwood mini-dress for the award ceremony on Sunday, February 2nd.

However, she added another layer to her look with a jacket she received from Jannelle Monae during her performance, recreating her “22 hat” moment from each show on Eras Tour.

During her tribute to the late Quincy Jones, Monae performed Michael Jackson’s Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough, she threw her tuxedo jacket in the audience which landed in Swift’s feet.

“The way she caught the jacket and put it on is sending me,” wrote an X user, sharing the video.

The Harriet actress took off her jacket to reveal a graphic t-shirt which read, “I [heart] QJ.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker appeared in bright spirits as she cheerfully put on the clothing item.

Swift seemed to be enjoying the party as she grooved to every performance, and cheered for all the winners of the night, despite not winning a single award from her six nominations.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was also seen catching up with her old pals, like Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, and making new friends, including Cynthia Erivo, and Chappell Roan.