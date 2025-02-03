'The Beatles' get recognition at 2025 Grammy Awards second time in history

'The Beatles' win Grammy second time after 60 years

English rock band The Beatles have received their second Grammy Award since their inception in 1960.

The popular band bagged their first Grammys in 1964 for the third studio album 'A Hard Day’s Night'. It was the time, when they were at the height of their popularity.

Almost after 60 years, The Beatles have once again received the honour in the 2025 award show.

Now comprising of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, the rock group won an award in the category of 'Best Rock Performance' for their last song Now and Then.

Their latest and last remaining soundtrack was first created while John Lenon was alive. The band prepared the first demo prior to his death.

The surviving members Paul and Ringo contributed to the final track while also adding late George’s voice to the track with the help of AI tool.

Their second and most likely the last award was accepted by late Lennon’s son Sean Ono, who addressed the crowd of Los Angeles: “Play the Beatles music to your kids. I feel like the world can’t afford to forget about people like the Beatles.”

“We need this music in the world. We need peace and love. We need the magic of the Sixties to stay alive”, he continued.

Besides The Beatles, Rolling Stones were also represented at the Grammy Awards 2025.