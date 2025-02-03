Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' makes Grammy history after Drake's lawsuit

Kendrick Lamar is making rap history.
The rap icon dominated the 2025 Grammy Awards, with his fiery diss track Not Like Us scoring five major wins, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. The song, which took aim at Drake and fuelled one of rap’s most intense feuds, also claimed Record of the Year and Song of the Year — making history as the first-ever diss track to win a Grammy.
Produced by Mustard, Not Like Us became a cultural phenomenon in 2024, with its viral success extending far beyond the charts.
Lamar’s victory in Best Rap Performance marks his seventh career win in the category, adding to previous triumphs with HUMBLE., Family Ties, and The Heart Pt. 5.
Though he wasn’t nominated, Drake quickly became a trending topic on social media, as fans reacted to Lamar’s Grammy sweep.
One tweet read, “No one in human history has ever lost a fight more decidedly than Aubrey lost this one.” Another joked, “Kendrick winning the Grammys, then Kendrick got the Super Bowl — Drake better hide.”
K. Dot’s win comes after Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing the label of artificially inflating the song’s success.
The case, filed in January, claims UMG boosted the track’s streaming numbers by paying influencers and radio stations — despite representing both artists under the same parent company.
