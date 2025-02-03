Inside Meghan Markle, Rory McIlroy’s interesting bond

Before Meghan Markle found her happily ever after with Prince Harry, she shared a surprising friendship with golf champion Rory McIlroy.



Their connection first came to light in 2014 when Rory, fresh off a major PGA Tour win, nominated Meghan for the viral Ice Bucket Challenge.

In a playful twist, Meghan agreed—on the condition that Rory personally pour the icy water over her. The challenge, which raised awareness for ALS, led to a memorable moment as Meghan giggled while Rory drenched her on a New York City balcony.

Following their lighthearted exchange, the pair were seen dining together in New York and later in Dublin, sparking speculation about a possible romance. Meghan even praised Rory on her now-defunct blog, The Tig, calling him “the real deal.”

However, despite the rumours, they were never more than friends, as Meghan was dating chef Cory Vitiello at the time.

Just two years later, Meghan’s life took a dramatic turn when she met Prince Harry, leading to their whirlwind royal romance.

Meanwhile, Rory married Erica Stoll, with whom he welcomed a daughter. Although Rory briefly filed for divorce last year, the couple later reconciled, choosing to move forward together.

While Meghan and Rory’s connection may have been short-lived, it remains an intriguing chapter in the Duchess’s pre-royal journey.