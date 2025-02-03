Cynthia Erivo responds to engagement rumours at Grammys

Cynthia Erivo fans are curious about a ring on THAT finger

Cynthia Erivo has set the record straight on engagement speculations circulating after she was seen wearing a jewel on her ring finger.

The 38-year-old star wore a eye-catching ring to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2nd, which led to rumours circulating that she might be engaged to her longtime partner, Lena With.

However, an insider close to the Wicked star has clarified to People Magazine that the ring cameo was not an engagement announcement.

Erivo’s jewels for the big night were mostly all loaned, the source added, except one ring, and were put on according to the iconic manicure on her nails, which reportedly took five hours to create.

The Harriet star took the stage for a moving performance with Herbie Hancock as a tribute to the legendary music star Quincy Jones, who passed away last year.

While Erivo’s Wicked co-star Ariana Grande skipped the awards ceremony, she found a new friend Taylor Swift, whom she sat next to and chatted the entire night.

The engagement rumours come after Erivo shared that she likes to keep her relationship away from the public eye.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in November the vocalist said she’s “very tight-lipped with my relationships, ’cause I don’t think that my relationship is for anyone else but for me.”