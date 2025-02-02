'Batman' absence in HBO series 'The Penguin' explained

Executive Lauren Lefrance clears the air about Robert Pattinson's absence

Colin Farrell starrer The Penguin, which is linked to the Batman universe, does not feature Robert Pattinson.

The HBO series based on DC villain 'Penguin', does not even have a cameo appearance of the Batman.

Fans have been wondering why the makers ditched the idea of not placing the superhero in the series.

To clear the confusion, showrunner Lauren Lefrance has finally given an answer to the curious fans.

Lauren detailed that The Batman director Matt Reeves initially explained her the concept behind Batman's life.

According to Reeves, Gotham is a big city, and Batman can’t be present everywhere. But if he is not there, it doesn't mean he is not aware of what’s going on.

She told Empire magazine, “What Matt reiterated to me early on is that it’s a big city and Batman can't be everywhere.”

“He doesn't have a Spidey-sense that tingles. But just because we don’t see Batman in our show doesn't mean he's unaware or uncaring."

Lefrance says that it does not mean that Robert’s character and Colin’s villain will never ever have a face off again. They might have a clash in another film.

"The events that have taken place in Gotham City, and the repercussions that come with them, will carry into the next film”, she explained.

The all-new Matt directorial movie is in the making and will bring back the Twilight star in the titular role.

The Batman part II is expected to release in 2027.