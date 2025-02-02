Hayley Atwell spills beans about Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible’ future

Hayley Atwell has recently discussed speculations over Mission: Impossible future as she reflects on her working experience with Tom Cruise.

Atwell, who will be seen in the upcoming The Final Reckoning with Cruise, responded to a question about this movie to be the last in MI franchise.

The Ant-Man actress replied, “I mean, look, they called it The Final Reckoning.”

However, Atwell believed that “Tom Cruise and “final” are “oxymorons”, which is why she would not be surprised if the actor would come up with another Mission in the days to come.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Cinderella actress told The Guardian that she was delightful to work with the Top Gun star.

Describing Cruise as very kind and professional, Atwell noted that he is a “one-man studio”.

“I felt I was able to try lots of different things. There was never a risk of failure or being unsafe. Tom really likes people to thrive on set,” explained the 42-year-old.

Atwell gushed over Cruise, noting that there’s “rarefied air” around him which she had not seen with any other actor.

“And there never will be because actors aren’t made like him anymore,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, the eight installment of MI, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will release on May 23.