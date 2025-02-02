Will Travis Kelce surpise Taylor Swift at Grammys 2025?

Despite reports that Travis Kelce won't attend Grammys, Taylor Swift fans remained hopeful

As Taylor Swift is up for presenting the Grammys 2025 in addition to her six nominations, fans look forward to Travis Kelce’s surprise appearance at the star-studded ceremony.

Though it has been reported that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end won’t be attending the prestigious music awards show on Sunday due to the Super Bowl, Daily Mail devised a plan, hinting at a possibility that Travis would spare some hours for his famous girlfriend.

While the football player must have to be in New Orleans on Monday to kick off the pre-Super Bowl celebrations, he could swing by the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday night to support the Cruel Summer hitmaker, the outlet suggested.

In addition, Swifties flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to express their anticipation for the lovebirds to walk the Grammy 2025 red carpet together.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fans hopeful for their debut red carpet at Grammys 2025

Notably, Taylor and Travis have not made their red carpet-debut as a couple since they began dating in the summer of 2023.

One fan commented, "Super bowl is like next week, nfl let the man go."

"I am positive that Travis will surprise Taylor and fans at the Grammys," a second fan manfested.

"I don't know why but i feel like Travis will show up to support Taylor Swift," a third added.

“So she can show up for you (multiple times), but u can't come support her & her profession?,” an angry Swiftie lambasted as the Lover singer has frequently attended Travis’ games.

"He can't fly 1 hr away for a couple hour event at night but she's flying from Japan to Vegas to Australia in like 2 days?” questioned another.

Travis Kelce on-stage with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour

Though the NFL superstar supported Taylor, 34, during her Eras tour, which wrapped up in December 2024, her fans really wanted them to make a joint appearance at the Grammys.

Notably, the 14-time Grammy award-winning singer will be among the ceremony's celebrity presenters, but it’s unknown which category she will present.

The 2025 Grammy Awards for February 2 will air live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.