Will Ferrell reveals worst advice from director about shooting comedy film

Will Ferrell reveals harsh advice he got from director

Will Ferrell exposed some of the worst acting tips he had ever received from directors.

In a latest Happy Sad Confused interview ,the Elf actor recounted an incident where he did not agree with the cue he was getting.

"I once had a director come in and go, 'Ha ha, that's never going in the movie. Okay! Reset!' I had that once. What else? Oh! Woody Allen."

The moment occurred while filming Melinda Melinda, Allen’s 2004 comedy movie.

"Woody Allen came up and was like, 'I don't know how to say this, but you're coming off nasty,'" Ferrell said. "I was like, 'Okay.'"

To make situation worse, Ferrell mentioned that Allen reminded him the film was a comedy, to which he responded, "I'm not trying to come off nasty." He dubbed the interaction as a "doozy."

Written and directed by Allen, Melinda Melinda follows the story of protagonist (played by Radha Mitchell) in two very different storylines: one in which her life is a tragedy, and another in which it is a comedy.

Ferrell starred in the comedic version of the tale as Melinda's earnest and unabashedly dorky love interest, Hobie.

During the interview, Ferrell's You’re Cordially Invited co-star, Reese Witherspoon also shared her fair share in receiving frustrating notes from an unnamed director.

"I was once told to sparkle, and I wanted to punch him in the face," she said.

Ferrell replied, "Oh, that is so good." However, Witherspoon couldn’t remember what she said to the director.