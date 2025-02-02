Jason Kelce takes lighthearted dig at Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl

Jason Kelce teases brother Travis Kelce ahead of big game

Travis Kelce, who is headed to play Super Bowl against his brother’s former team Philadelphia Eagles, seemingly does not have his brother’s full support.

The retired centre shared that wearing the red colour to represent the Kansas City Chiefs is not in the cards for him, on the latest episode of the brothers New Heights podcast.

“I can’t wear Kansas City red for this one, Trav. I can’t wear red. I can’t wear it. I can’t bring myself to it,” he told the tight end.

However, the Grotesquerie star tried to persuade his brother, “What about, like, Bearcat red?” he asked, referencing the athletes’ college team, the University of Cincinnati.

“That’s what Kylie does,” Jason replied, speaking of his wife, Kylie Kelce, “but I don’t even think she’s gonna be doing that this time around.”

This playful squabble over game day outfits comes after Kylie revealed her daughters’ special shirts for the game on February 7th.

The golf coach shared on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, that the girls Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, will be sporting “Go Uncle Trav” shirts at the Caesars Superdome.