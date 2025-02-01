Kate Middleton, Prince William face big clash ahead

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are much-adored royal couple and known for their competitive nature during their public engagements.

The future King and Queen Consort are avid sports fans as well and miss no opportunity to attend big sports events. Kate became patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022.

On the other hand, William became patron of the WRU in 2016, taking over from his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

There's likely to be a bit of friendly rivalry in the Prince and princess of Wales' household in the coming weeks.

The couple could come across in public to support their favourite teams as Wales face England in the final week of the Six Nations on 15 March at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The royal couple will be keeping a close eye on the respective teams as the tournament progresses after Wales and France began the thrilling edition of rugby’s greatest annual championship on Friday in Paris, with Les Bleus routing their outclassed visitors 43-0.

William is said to be already upset as his favourite team lost their first game. The royal sent his well-wishes to the Welsh rugby squad ahead of their first Six Nations match on Friday.

Pippa Middleton, Kate's sister, previously opened up her family's love for rugby in a piece for Vanity Fair in 2014: "Rugby was a big thing for our family, and the focal point was international matches, which were often played on Saturday afternoons and were as much social as sporting occasions.

"We'd plan our weekends around the big matches, a quick bite to eat at halftime or lunch on our laps, typically a chicken potpie or something equally cosy and English. If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he'd actually lost the game himself."