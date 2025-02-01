Shemar Moore's ex-Jesiree Dizon shares emotional message about split

Jesiree Dizon, 41, has opened up about her split from Shemar Moore in a candid Instagram post shared on January 31.

The actress shared a picture of the two of them with their 2-year-old daughter Frankie and thanked her fans for their "overwhelming" love and support during this "difficult time."

"Although our reality has changed, what will ALWAYS remain is the love and respect Shemar and i both have for each other," she wrote. "'Til God calls our name'."

In addition to pledging to "keep our love for each other alive and strong through the best friendship," Dizon stated that the ex-couple is now committing to being the "BEST co-parents in continuing to raise our daughter, Frankie, and Kaiden and Charli."

"As Shemar said, breakups aren’t easy," she continued, referring to the statement Moore shared just hours before her own. "ESPECIALLY publicly so we ask that you please continue to give us love and grace as we navigate our new reality and respect our privacy to allow us to heal."

The model then spoke directly to the S.W.A.T. star, promising to "always love" him even though their relationship status had changed.

"Shemar," she said. "Even though our romantic journey has ended, we are still stuck together FOR LIFE so let’s kill this parenting thing…. TOGETHER you are the most amazing daddy to Frankie…."

"Still and will always be your best role yet. I will always love you," she concluded. "With all of me, Jesiree."

TMZ reported, after almost five years together, Dizon and Moore parted ways. The exes vowed to be the "loving friends and co-parents."