Kim Kardashian opens up about motherhood: ‘it’s too much’

Kim Kardashian sheds light on the tough experiences of being a famous mother

Kim Kardashian got candid about what it’s like to be a celebrity mom.

The 44-year-old media personality appeared on the episode of Erin and Sara Foster's World's First Podcast and shared how she manages her celebrity kids.

The mom of four, who shares Psalm, 5, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and North, 11, with ex-husband Kanye West shared that she feels like she is thrown in to the role of a momager.

Discussing her daughter North, Kim explained, "She'll get an offer to do a photo shoot or something. And like, we really sit and talk about it as a family."

When the podcast host asked if the reality star has been able to protect North’s childhood, she responded, "I can't, like they're already in it, right? Because just of who their parents are"

"And so I try to protect that and be so mindful...like them being their own people and them not feeling like they have to, you know, be in our shadows."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to say that it’s hard to deal with kids and work together but she still loves to do it.

"That's just in my contracts, like no matter what I do, no matter work, like I have to take my kids to school. That's just my time with them. It's the morning madness."

Celebrating her role as a mother, she added, “I love it. It's amazing. And then when they work and I have to be there, I have to see every last thing. I'm just like, it has to be worth it for us to make a decision."

Despite loving the “morning madness” she said, "There's so much that I've stopped because it's too much, and I'm really not ready to be a momager, and I'm kind of forced into this."