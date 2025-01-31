Kate Middleton takes decisive step about monarchy

Kate Middleton, Prince William's wife, has emerged as a brave Princess as she returned to the spotlight with back-to-back appearances after winning her battle against cancer.

King Charles III is said to be pleased and all excited that the Princess of Wales is resuming royal duties because Kate's support to the Firm is 'really important' to the monarch, an expert has claimed.

Dr Ed Owens, historian and author, believes the mother-of-three is feeling up to representing the monarchy again in official engagements.

The expert went on adding that Princess Catherine's decision will really be "important" to King Charles - whose own cancer treatment still continues.

. "Knowing that Catherine is available, supporting William and also supporting the monarchy, is, I think, really important to him right now," the expert explained to Us Weekly.

Given Kate's high popularity rating with the public, her renewed presence could make a big difference for the monarchy.

However, Kate - who's focusing to remain cancer free after completing her chemotherapy treatment in September - has said: "My path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."