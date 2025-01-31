Prince Harry’s Invictus Games lands historic ITV deal amid Royal distance

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation has officially partnered with ITV, making the network the exclusive UK broadcaster for the 2025 Games in Vancouver.



The Duke of Sussex, who launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as a global sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, continues to expand its reach.

The partnership with ITV ensures that audiences across the UK can witness the remarkable resilience and competitive spirit of military personnel and veterans.

As part of the deal, ITVX will air nine daily highlight shows throughout the duration of the Games, offering a front-row seat to the emotional journeys and powerful performances of the athletes.

The coverage will also feature exclusive moments from the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony, including live music performances.

The Invictus Games Foundation expressed excitement over the collaboration, stating: “This partnership will bring the incredible stories of our athletes to UK audiences, celebrating their strength, courage, and perseverance. We look forward to delivering unforgettable moments on ITV.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is expected to join Prince Harry for the opening ceremony on February 8 in Vancouver.

However, it remains unclear whether their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, will be present at the event.

The Invictus Games, now operating independently from the British Royal Family, have not received public support from senior royals in recent years. No royal representatives have been confirmed to attend the 2025 event.

Looking ahead, the Games are set to return to the UK in 2027, with Birmingham announced as the host city. The last time the event was held in Britain was in 2014, during its inaugural edition in London.