Why Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner getting closer amid his separation from Lopez?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who had a rocky relationship right after their divorce, have stayed together throughout.

The Elektra actress has continued to be a staunch support of the Batman star throughout his trying times even to the extent of irking her boyfriend and making him unsure of what lies ahead in their relationship.

It has been noticed that the two, who were married for ten years, now spend more time with each other than ever.

A source shared with Page Six, the parents of Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12, have been “spending more time together than ever since they divorced,” and that they “are closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce.”

Revealing the reason, the insider claimed, “Particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on,” the Gone Girl alum and 13 Going on 30 actress “have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever.”

The most recent sighting of the two came just a few days back when the 52-year-olds showed up for a school play in Santa Monica, California Sunday, January 26.