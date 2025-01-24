Biden denied Aafia’s mercy petition, IHC told

An undated photo of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was apprised on Thursday that Dr Aafia Siddiqui's mercy petition was denied by former US president Joe Biden.

During the hearing of the case filed by Aafia's sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, requesting the return of the Pakistani neuroscientist from a US jail, the petitioner's lawyer Imran Shafiq disclosed that the United States had rejected a prisoner swap arrangement with Pakistan.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing. Fauzia and her US attorney Clive Smith joined the proceedings via video link, while the additional attorney general (AAG) also appeared in the court.

The court was further informed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had submitted a report answering the court's questions, which included details of the prime minister and foreign minister's foreign visits.

It was also noted that the Pakistani ambassador in the US had not participated in meetings regarding Dr Aafia’s case.

Expressing dismay over the lack of progress, Justice Sardar Ejaz remarked: “The US is showing us our worth."

The judge also criticised the US administration, highlighting that while ex-president Biden pardoned his own son’s sentence, no clemency was extended to a Pakistani citizen.

The IHC adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the neuroscientist was handed down an 86-year sentence in 2010 on charges of attempted murder and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan jail. She is serving the jail term in Carswell, a high-security prison in, Fort Worth, Texas.

In October, the federal government had informed the IHC that a delegation was being sent to the US for the release of Dr Aafia.

The AAG had then on December 2, 2024, apprised the IHC that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had inked a summary seeking financial support for a delegation tasked with release of neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

After that, the Pakistani delegation had held hours-long meeting with incarcerated Dr Aafia at the US prison.

The meeting with Aafia, who has been languishing in prison for more than 10 years, was attended by Senators Bushra Anjum and Talha Mahmood along with psychiatrist Dr Iqbal Afridi.

The delegation's visit was part of Pakistan's efforts to secure Dr Aafia's release which has time again urged Washington to consider and re-evaluate her case.

During the meeting, as per Senator Bushra, the Pakistani scientist apprised the delegation of the hardships she endured during incarceration. However, Dr Aafia expressed hope for justice and faith in God's mercy, added the lawmaker.

During their meetings with US officials, the delegation emphasised that her release could be granted on humanitarian grounds, with some members of Congress pledging their support for the cause. However, some others rejected the request.

The lawmaker, while recalling the pardoning of several prisoners by US President Joe Biden, had noted that there was optimism that Dr Aafia's release could be possible before the end of the then US president Biden’s term.

However, Biden did not grant the Pakistani national a pardon while in the office despite the fact that PM Shehbaz had written in October 2024 to Biden, seeking his intervention in the matter which, he had said, deserved to be viewed with compassion.