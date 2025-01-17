Five candidates nominated for IHC, BHC's additional judge posts

This representational image shows the gavel in a courtroom. — Unsplash/File

In the two separate meetings held at the Supreme Court, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday nominated five candidates for their appointment as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The two meetings of the JCP for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the IHC and the BHC were held in the Conference Room of the top court in Islamabad.

In the first meeting, the commission, by the majority of its total members, nominated District and Session Judge Muhammad Azam Khan and Advocate Supreme Court Inaam Ameen Minhas for the aforementioned posts in the Islamabad High Court.

In the second meeting, the JCP unanimously nominated Advocate Supreme Court Muhammad Asif, Advocate Supreme Court Muhammad Ayub Khan and by the majority of its total members, nominated Muhammad Najam-ud-Din Mengal, Advocate Supreme Court, for their appointment as additional judges of the BHC.

In both meetings, the JCP unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership for finalisation of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

The JCP had approved the proposed draft of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (Appointment of Judges) Rules 2024 with certain amendments during a session presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi last month.

Similarly, the top judicial body, by majority, had also approved an extension in the period of the already nominated judges to the constitutional benches of the Supreme Court, for six months.

Later in December 2024, the commission had invited nominations under new rules for the appointment of additional judges to high courts from the commission members for filling vacant seats, The News reported.

A deadline set for receiving the nomination at the secretariat was January 3, 2025, on the prescribed forms (A and B) along with relevant material via email.

The commission sought nominations for 38 vacancies including 12 in the Sindh High Court, four in the Islamabad High Court, 10 in the Lahore High Court, nine in the Peshawar High Court and three in the Balochistan High Court.