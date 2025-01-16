Third round of PTI-govt talks gets underway

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq chairs second meeting between government and PTI negotiation committee meetings in Parliament House, Islamabad on January 2, 2025. — PID

ISLAMABAD: The negotiation between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) commenced on Thursday under the shadow of the former ruling party's warning to protest if the talks do not achieve the desired goals.

The much-anticipated third round is being chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House in Islamabad and the PTI committee will finally present its demands in written form.

NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, party's Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza are representing the PTI.

Whereas, PM's Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar are representing the ruling coalition.

The PTI's committee has reportedly received comprehensive instructions from incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, based on which their demands have been finalised.

Meanwhile, government committee sources — while emphasising commitment to negotiate with an open heart and sincere intentions to achieve political stability in the country — have said that once PTI's demands are presented, they will consult their leadership for further steps.

When asked by Geo News whether significant progress in the talks could be expected before January 31, sources from the government committee remarked: "If the other party wishes to move forward conditionally, that is their choice."

However, they questioned how positive results could emerge from such an approach.

The discussions remain critical in addressing the ongoing political instability and fostering mutual understanding between the two sides.

The much-awaited negotiations are being held after months of heightened political tensions between the PTI and the ruling coalition with two sides finally holding their inaugural round of talks on December 27, 2024 followed by a second session on January 2, 2025.

The PTI, which has demanded the release of political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission for probing the May 9 riots and the November 26 protests, has set the January 31 time frame for the ongoing negotiations to reach a "logical conclusion" — something Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that the former ruling party should extend to February 28.

Today's third round of talks are being be held after the former ruling party secured Khan's approval to continue talks with the government and present their demands in writing last week.

With PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar expressing hope for negotiations to conclude and bring good news, the party has warned that the ongoing parleys might collapse and a fourth round of talks was highly unlikely if a judicial commission was not formed after the third negotiation session.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that it would consult its allies once the Khan-founded party tables its written demands.

Extension of Jan 31 deadline

Spokesperson for the government committee, Irfan Siddiqui has said that that all coalition partners will submit PTI's demands to their party leaders. The government will also provide a written response to PTI, Siddiqui added.

He mentioned that if PTI is satisfied with the response, the negotiations will proceed further.

Siddiqui also said that the PTI's deadline of January 31 could be extended if necessary, but assured that the government committee will respond to PTI before that date.

Pushed against the wall

While speaking to Geo News, PTI leader Omar Ayub showed a file that he was holding and said that it included the party's written demands.

He highlighted that their first demand is the release of prisoners in accordance with the law. "We do not seek a deal or any concessions," Ayub said.

The PTI leader further said that their demands include the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of November 29, 2024 and May 9, 2023.

Additionally, Ayub stressed the need for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and top leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Ayub warned that if the negotiations do not succeed, their protests will escalate. "We have been pushed against the wall; our only strength is the voice of the people," he concluded, signalling a strong resolve.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja told Geo News that PTI has demanded the formation of two commissions.

He further emphasised that the government should ensure the release of the party's members, with all actions being in accordance with the law.

Raja pointed out that the government could implement this through a simple notification. Regarding the future of the negotiations, he added: "If the talks do not succeed, we will consider our next steps."