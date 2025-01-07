Written demands issue shouldn't be a stumbling block to talks, PTI tells govt

(From left to right) PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub address a joint press conference on January 7, 2024. — Geo News/screengrab

Stressing the need for uninterrupted negotiation between the government and the opposition to defuse political tension in the country, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that the talks should not be hindered due to petty issues such as non-submission of written demands by the former ruling party.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said: “There should be negotiation whether points [PTI’s demands] are in written form or not.”

For his part Ayub said: "During the second round of talks, our negotiation team had asked the government team to arrange an unmonitored and unfettered meeting with PTI fonder Imran Khan."

“There should be no monitoring during the meeting [between PTI leadership and the former prime minister in Adiala Jail]."

The ongoing negotiations between the coalition government at the Centre and embattled PTI are likely to face stalemate as the former ruling party on earlier today said that the third round of talks between the two sides would be useless if their leaders were denied access to imprisoned former prime minister.

Addressing a press conference, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said: “Third sitting will be useless if [PTI leaders] denied permission to meet PTI founder [in jail].”

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.