First aid convoy departs Tal for Kurram today after prolonged blockade

Men walk past a market closed by traders during a strike in Kurram district, Parachinar, the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on November 22, 2024. — AFP

A relief convoy comprising over 80 trucks carrying fruits, vegetables, poultry, and other essential supplies is set to leave for the conflict-hit Kurram district today (Monday) from Tal under stringent security measures.

This comes after several days of delay due to a violent attack in Bagan, which left Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and six others, including security personnel and civilians, injured.

The incident has exacerbated tensions in the area, leading the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to enforce Section 144, prohibiting public gatherings and the display of weapons to maintain order and prevent further unrest.

The convoy, originally scheduled to deliver goods on January 4, had been stranded in Tal following the attack. To ensure the safe passage of the convoy, authorities have announced a curfew along the main highway during its transit.

Meanwhile, Ashfaq Khan has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of Kurram, replacing Mehsud, who is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

In light of the violence, a crackdown operation is underway to apprehend suspects involved in the attack, with two individuals already detained and moved to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

A high-level meeting in Kohat has decided to register terrorism cases against those supporting the perpetrators of the January 4 incident and hold tribal elders accountable for implementing the Kurram peace agreement.

In Parachinar, the people continued to protest against the shortage of goods, including food and medicines, due to the closure of roads leading to Kurram.

The unrest has also sparked a protest sit-in near Mandoori in Lower Kurram, where demonstrators have demanded the full implementation of the apex committee's decisions.

These include disarmament of both conflicting parties, dismantling of bunkers, and compensation for business losses caused by the three-month closure of transit routes.

As the situation remains tense but under control, the government has emphasised its commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in the region.

The Kurram region has been wracked by tribal violence for decades, but around 140 people have been killed since a fresh bout of fighting broke out in November.

As feuding tribes have battled with machine guns and heavy weapons, the remote and mountainous region bordering Afghanistan has been largely cut off from the outside world.

The months-long blockade of roads has left residents of Parachinar and surrounding areas in dire need of essential supplies.

After a truce was called on January 1, the convoy was attacked as it travelled to collect the first aid delivery of food and medicine sent by road since November, officials said.