'Intoxicated' DIG's son wounds woman in car accident

People gather around Asher Azfar Mahesar's vehicle after the accident on December 31, 2024. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: Months after his videos went viral, Rapid Response Force Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Azfar Mahesar's son has now been found involved in another controversy, this time injuring a woman in a car accident while allegedly being intoxicated.

Asher Mahesar, was travelling in a vehicle with two police personnel, bearing a government number plate, in Karachi's Garden area when he hit a woman with the car leaving her seriously wounded, said the police.

Police sources say that Asher was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident and the gunmen accompanying him resorted to aerial firing to disperse the people who had gathered around the vehicle after the incident.

Asher, along with DIG's nephew Mubashir Raza and two personnel of the Rapid Response Force have been taken into custody and transferred to the relevant police station.

Meanwhile, the injured woman has been shifted to Civil Hospital.

Last year Asher's videos went viral showing him brandishing different firearms ranging from assault rifles to handguns and shooting into the air at different locations, sometimes while driving a car.

The incident warranted an intervention by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon who had ordered an inquiry into the matter of the-then DIG East's son.

The senior police officer, back then, had dismissed the videos as propaganda against his son and claimed that he was not involved in any wrongdoing.