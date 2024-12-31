MWM sit-ins in Karachi reduce in numbers on day eight of protests

Police officials stand alert during protest demonstration of MWM on Sharea-e-Faisal road in Karachi on December 29, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: Despite the government's warnings, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) continued their sit-ins throughout Karachi over the Parachinar situation for eighth day in a row on Tuesday.

The number of protests have though started declining in the metropolis after creating substantial disruptions for travellers.

The authorities failed to clear pathways for commuters for more than a week, inflicting financial damage upon the megalopolis as working and business classes were unable to travel freely.

Karachi Traffic Police reported that demonstrators were staging sit-ins at various major crossroads across the city. However, the number of protest sites significantly decreased from 13 to just four by the filing of this report this morning.

As per police, the MWM demonstrations continued at Safari Park on the University Road, Kamran Chowrangi, Numaish Chowrangi, and Abbas Town. The road leading to Jauhar Mor from Jauhar Chowrangi was opened for vehicular traffic.

At Kamran Chowrangi, police force was summoned as situation grew tense this morning upon continued blockage of road.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) East and Sindh Rangers personnel arrived at the site to end the sit-in.

Meanwhile, the protests at Five Star Chowrangi, Shamsuddin Azeemi Road, Surjani Town, Ancholi, and Golimar Chowrangi were called off to clear pathways for commuters.

Whereas, police removed obstructions and dispersed protesters from the Abul Hassan Isphani Road after a brief spell of clashes with protesters.

Last night, the MWM and a delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) addressed media after a meeting on ongoing protests and sit-ins across the city.

PPP leader Saeed Ghani expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the Parachinar tragedy victims, stating, "We are deeply grieved over the incident and extend our condolences to the martyrs' families."

Paying tribute to the resilience of women and children participating in the protests, the PPP leader remarked, "We salute their courage."

He added, "It is your right to protest." However, he urged organisers of the protest sit-ins to limit their demonstrations to a single location.

On the occasion, AIG Javed Alam also spoke to the media. According to him, additional security personnel have been deployed across the city to ensure security of the sit-ins.

MWM leader Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi said, "We respect your opinion." However, in a muted refusal of the delegation's request, he noted that it is not possible for him to give a definitive answer right away as various sit-ins have different organisers.

Hassan had earlier said that they are willing to end sit-ins in Karachi if the Parachinar protest is called off. "We have staged these sit-ins at the request of Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and will end them upon his directive," he said during a media talk on Sunday night.

Parachinar, located in Kurram, is a tribal district near the Afghan border with a population of around 600,000. It has long been a hotspot for conflict.

Recent clashes, that erupted in November, have killed at least 130 people and triggered a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of medicine and oxygen exacerbated by the closure of the highway connecting Parachinar to Peshawar.

A breakthrough in the ongoing peace talks in Kohat is likely as the grand jirga is set to resume today at 11am.