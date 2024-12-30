At least 18 killed in two separate highway accidents in Punjab, Sindh

This collage shows passenger bus overturned on M-14 Motorway near Punjab's Fateh Jang (right) while other picture shows rescue workers shifting wounded passengers to hospital in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze. — Reporter/Screengrab via Geo News

Two separate traffic accidents claimed at least 18 lives in Punjab and Sindh on Monday in which 37 people sustained injuries following a bus overturning incident in Fateh Jang and a van-trawler collision in Naushahro Feroze.

11 people, including six women and five men, were killed after a bus met an accident and overturned on the M-14 Motorway near Fateh Jang.

Rescue officials told the media that the number of those wounded in the accident stands at 22, adding that the victims hailed from Bahawalpur, Vehari, Sharaqpur and Islamabad, added the rescue officials.

Furthermore, rescue officials said that six people, including three women, have been shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, whereas one injured has been transferred to Islamabad and District Headquarter Hospital, each.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Motorway Police said that the bus, travelling from Bahawalpur to Islamabad, met a deadly accident due to the driver's negligence.

Motorway Police Inspector General Riffat Mukhtar has ordered an immediate investigation into the bus accident.

Directing the provision of the best medical facilities to the wounded, the IG expressed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

Road accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan and occur frequently due to various reasons including driver negligence, dilapidated roads and weather conditions etc.

In another road accident today, a joyous wedding celebration turned into a tragic nightmare as a collision between a wedding van and a trawler claimed seven lives on the spot while 15 others got wounded in Naushahro Feroze district.

The terrifying accident took place near the Moro Qaumi Char Meal area of Kindyaro on early Monday morning.

Police sources told Geo News that the victims' bodies and injured people were shifted to a local hospital, whereas, eight critically wounded passengers were taken to Nawabshah.

The sources added that that all victims belonged to the Tagar tribe and were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives due to a collision between a trawler and a van in Naushahro Feroze, and the deaths due to overturning of a bus near Attock-Fateh Jang Interchange.

She offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

She prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured.