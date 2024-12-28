Diddy, Luigi Mangione expected to cross paths ‘eventually’ at New York jail

Diddy and Luigi Mangione will be sharing same floors in near future

Sean Diddy Combs and Luigi Mangione are unexpectedly linked together by their prison location.

The disgraced music mogul and Ivy League engineer accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson are currently held in “separate floors” at Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

However, the two high profile prisoners “will be on the same floor together at some point,” as prison consultant Sam Mangel told Page Six.

The 26-year-old was extradited to New York City from Pennsylvania last week after he allegedly murdered the CEO on December 4th.

Following his indictment for first-degree murder, he was also hit with several federal charges by the state, including murder and stalking.

Mangione pleaded not guilty on Monday and his next court appearance is scheduled for February 21st.

For now, Mangione is “still being held in observation, or in the Special Housing Unit (SHU),” Mangel added.

“They will be held on a separate floor and, at some point, will be on the same floor together. But at this point they have not been placed on the same floor.”

The Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on September 16th on the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and engagement in prostitution and pleaded not guilty.

The accused rapper has been denied three bail attempts so far, and is expected to remain in confinement until his trial in May 2025.