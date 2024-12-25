Brad Pitt’s ex-wives: Contrasting paths of Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston after split

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston's poignant contrast in their approaches to relationships and friendships

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston led markedly different personal lives, following their high-profile divorces and offering a poignant contrast in their approaches to relationships and friendships.

While both women were once married to the Hollywood star, their journeys have been vastly different, especially as highlighted by recent revelations from both actresses.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina Jolie opened up about the personal toll of her divorces, particularly her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016. Despite her continued success in Hollywood, Jolie admitted to struggling with maintaining close personal relationships.

Reflecting on the difficulties she has faced, the Maleficent actress confessed, “I don’t really have those kinds of relationships.” She attributed her challenges to a combination of factors, including the early loss of her mother and the emotional toll of betrayal in past friendships.

Jolie revealed that her trust in others has been deeply affected, stating, “Maybe it’s losing your parent young. Maybe it’s being somebody who’s been betrayed a lot.” Despite these struggles, she acknowledged having a small circle of trusted friends.

In the same interview, Jolie reflected on the deep emotional wounds caused by people she had once considered close friends, comparing her situation to the legendary opera singer Maria Callas, who she portrays in her new biographical drama

In contrast, Jennifer Aniston has built and maintained a tight-knit circle of friends, as they offered the emotional support that has been pivotal in her life after her split from Pitt in 2005.

The Friends star often seen surrounded by her closest pals, including her co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as fellow Hollywood stars like Adam Sandler and Reese Witherspoon.

Aniston’s bond with her close circle is well-documented. One of her most enduring relationships is with Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock.

While Aniston’s friendships have been a constant source of strength, her relationship with Brad Pitt has also evolved over the years.

Despite their divorce, the two have remained amicable, with Aniston confirming in an interview with Howard Stern, “Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends. And we speak and there’s no oddness at all.”

The differences in how Jolie and Aniston have navigated their lives post-divorce from Brad Pitt could not be more evident. While Jolie has faced betrayal and struggles with building trust, Aniston has surrounded herself with a strong network of friends who provide her with unwavering support.

As Angelina Jolie continues to wrestle with emotional scars and the dissolution of past relationships, Jennifer Aniston’s life stands as a testament to the power of close friendships and personal resilience.

Their post-divorce paths not only highlighted the different ways they have dealt with their pasts but also the enduring impact of trust and support on personal healing.