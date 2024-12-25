Beyoncé pokes fun at her past livestream glitches in new video

Beyoncé has recently decided to promote her upcoming performance in a cheeky way.

On December 24, the 32-time Grammy winner took to her Instagram account to share an exciting update about her musical return to her hometown, while also poking fun at Netflix's past livestream glitches during her performances.

The fun-filled clip began with a football rolling towards Beyoncé, who was seen playing the guitar and singing a few lines of her song Texas Hold 'Em.

However, just as she was about to kick into the next verse, a red buffering circle appeared on the screen, indicating a technical fault.

The clip then resumed, and Beyoncé winked at the camera.

The mother-of-three captioned her post, "I’m sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve I’ll see y’all tomorrow, in my city HTX."

For the unversed, Beyoncé is set to perform on Netflix's first-ever live hosting show, which will air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024, as part of the Christmas NFL Game Day celebration.

As the globally known musician's post gained popularity on social media, Netflix's official Instagram account responded to her humourous jab in the comments section, writing, "Now hold on..."

The 43-year-old musician took a hilarious dig at her previous performances for Netflix, which had been ruined by noticeable technical errors that left her fans frustrated.

Notably, her past musical show at the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight, which took place on November 15, had experienced connectivity issues that affected viewers worldwide.