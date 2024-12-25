Zoe Saldana spills major hints about upcoming 'Avatar' movie

Zoe Saldana reveaks plotline for upcoming 'Avatar' movie

Zoe Saldana has recently spilled major hints about third installment of upcoming Avatar movie.

The Emilia Perez actress claimed that the story would take fans on an emotional ride with Sully’s “journey of acceptance”.

In a new interview with Deadline, the actress, who played female lead Neytiri, revealed that Sully’s separation from its family in the earlier movie would show sadness in the upcoming movies.

Zoe, who will be honored with the Derek Malcolm prize at London’s Critics’ Circle, said, “The way that we left the Sully family, they’re mourning heavily the loss of their child.”

She continued, “So I do believe that they will carry out a great deal in the third installment of Avatar.”

“Jake and Neytiri are on this journey of acceptance, of accepting who they are and what they must be for each other and how they’re going to push forward to keep their family safe,” explained the 46-year-old.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Zoe also praised James Cameron for his vision after the first movies were successful at the box office.

“I love the fact that in the core of this entire saga is a beautiful love story, and I love that Jim really wrote that for them,” remarked the Guardians of the Galaxy actress.

However, Zoe noted, “It’s not going to be easy. They’re not always going to meet eye to eye, and I just hope that they keep each other safe.”

“That’s my hope for them,” added the actress.

Moreover, Zoe shared that new Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set for 2025 release.