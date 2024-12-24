Sir Rod Stewart gears up for new journey

Rod Stewart gears up for new journey on tracks and tunes

Sir Rod Stewart, 79-year-old rock legend, is now gearing up for his performance at Glastonbury Festival's coveted Legends slot in 2025.

Stewart's pal Jools Holland, who also loves trains, shared that they plan to bring part of his model railway to stay busy before his big performance on the Pyramid Stage.

Jools opened up to The Daily Mirror newspaper and shared: "He can't bring the whole set because it's enormous."

"But whenever he's on tour, he'll have a station building which he will take with him to a hotel," he added.

Jools Holland, Musician and TV presenter, thinks that Stewart might even create tiny model version of Glastonbury Festival with his trains.

He went on saying, "He could create his own little railway that goes around Glastonbury - a little ride-on thing that went up to the Healing Fields, around the jazz tent and back to the Pyramid Stage."

"When I walk into my workshop, it's like entering the gates of heaven for me. It's just ahhh... this is my time. I would say I spend, on average, four or five hours a day if I can," Jools Holland continued.