Kate Middleton shares new emotional video with message of 'joy and sadness'

Kate Middleton has excited fans with her latest unseen video, sending a heartwarming message to her loved ones and those who are at odds with her.

The Princess of Wales left fans stunned as she finally releases slick new promo video ahead of her 'heartfelt' Christmas carol concert.

Princess Catherine's message was touching and heartwarming as she urged the people to 'shine for each other in times of joy and sadness'.

The Princess of Wales in an emotional address posted on social media ahead of her carol concert tonight (December 24).

Kate's concert, which took place at Westminster Abbey on December 6 (Friday), is all set to air this evening.

Prince William's wife offered a taster of what viewers can expect tonight with a video montage posted to the Wales' Instagram account, calling the concert, filled with royal and celebrity faces, 'a heartfelt celebration'.

The short clip sees moments from the service including those who attended admiring Christmas messages on a 'kindness tree' outside the Abbey, the Princess chatting with youngsters before the service and teenage musicians playing instruments as the crowds entered.

The message, posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' 16.8million followers this afternoon, said the service reflects 'upon the importance of love and empathy'.

A vision in festive red, Princess Kate looked out of this world as she donned festive red couture coat with a red tartan skirt. She also wore stunning earrings and a gold plated bangle to elevate her looks for the event.