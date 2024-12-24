Morgan Wallen teases new music amid ongoing legal battle

Morgan Wallen to appear with post Malone, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll

Morgan Wallen, who worked alongside Usher and Adam Levine, has given fans an early Christmas gift by teasing a brand new song on social media.

Taking to official Instagram account, the 31-year-old shared a rough demo of unreleased track, offering a glimpse into Wallen's emotional and musical evolution following a recent breakup.

The song features Cowgirls vocalist's signature introspective lyrics, where he reflects on how he has grown since the end of a relationship.

In his social media post, Wallen shared that he had written the song recently, hinting that it could be part of his upcoming project.

He captioned the clip, "Rough demo verse chorus of a song we wrote the other day. I do believe I like it.”

The teaser has already heaped praises from Wallen’s fellow artists. Ernest, a frequent collaborator, commented, “I do believe it’s a heater,”

While, another vocalist Hardy responded with an enthusiastic, "THAT WAYYY."

This comes after Morgan Wallen announced appearing on BigXThaPlug’s upcoming country EP, alongside artists like, Post Malone, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll.