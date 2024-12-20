Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie McGraw drops adorable snap with close pal

Gracie McGraw, daughter of music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, shared personal insights on her social media handle.

The 27-year-old, who usually tries to stay out of the limelight, posted a sweet picture on her official Instagram account, with her friend Gabriel Simone.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's eldest daughter captioned the picture, “Clowning around with my friend Gabe.”

The montage featured various photos of the duo having a great time together at a fun-filled gathering.

Gracie McGraw and Gabriel Simone

For the unknown, If Loving You Is Wrong star often shares her experiences, thoughts on body positivity, and mental health advocacy.

One of the more recent developments in her life is her open dialogue about struggling with body image issues.

Gracie McGraw has been active in promoting self-love and acceptance through her social media, encouraging others to embrace their unique qualities.

The artist has also been involved in music, occasionally performing on her social media accounts.