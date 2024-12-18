Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's u-turn could be key to resolving Andrew's dilemma

Beatrice and Eugenie's move could seal Prince Andrew's fate.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have broken from tradition this year, opting to spend Christmas with their in-laws instead of joining the Royal Family’s annual festivities at Sandringham.

For the first time since their marriages, the York sisters will forgo the Norfolk celebrations, marking a significant shift in holiday plans.

Their decision coincides with their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, stepping back from the Sandringham gathering amid renewed scrutiny over the Duke of York’s alleged ties to a suspected spy.

Instead, Andrew and Sarah—who continue to share a home at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate despite their divorce in 1996—will host a quieter Christmas at their residence.

The move signals a more private festive season for the York family as controversy looms over Andrew’s royal standing.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have opted for a quieter Christmas at Royal Lodge this year, breaking from their usual attendance at the Royal Family’s festive celebrations at Sandringham.

The couple, who had been expected to stay at Wood Farm on the estate as they did last year—marking Ferguson's first public return to Sandringham in three decades—made the decision to step back amid growing scrutiny over Andrew's controversies.

Reports suggest Ferguson played a key role in encouraging Andrew to skip the celebrations, even giving up her own invitation to support him.

According to The Independent, their decision was eased by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s plans to spend Christmas with their in-laws for the first time.

Beatrice who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in early 2025, will celebrate alongside her growing family, including their daughter Sienna, 3, and Edo’s son Wolfie, 8.

Meanwhile, Eugenie, 34, will enjoy the festive season with husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons, August, 3, and Ernest, 1.