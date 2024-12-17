Priyanka Chopra begins Christmas celebration with Nick Jonas: 'home'

Priyanka Chopra issued yet another delightful family update ahead of Christmas.

On December 17, the Quantico star posted several rare photos from her pre-holiday celebrations on her Instagram, featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas Chopra.

Priyanka began her post with an intimate picture of herself and Nick who were seen enjoying a pre-festival party.

Another image that caught the attention of fans shows their two-year-old daughter playfully swinging her bat in the air while wearing a cute white outfit.

The mother-of-one captioned her post, "Home."

As Priyanka’s post gained massive popularity on social media, several fans flooded the comments section with love and warm wishes.

One fan wrote, "Looking so pretty in red."

"Happy holidays!" another fan chimed in.

On the professional front, Priyanka recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

The global star received an accolade in honour of her remarkable performances at the recent event in Saudi Arabia.