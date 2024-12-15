Asif says 'meaningful talks' with PTI not possible in current situation

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — Facebook/@khawajaAsifofficial/File

In view of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) civil disobedience threat, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif believed that “meaningful negotiations” with the former ruling party were not possible under the prevailing circumstances.

Talking to Geo News in Sialkot on Sunday, the defence minister said: “I don’t think meaningful talks with the PTI are possible in the prevailing [political] atmosphere, which was created by the former ruling party.”

Earlier this month, the incarcerated PTI founder, who was ousted as prime minister through the no-confidence vote in 2022, warned the government of launching a "civil disobedience" movement if his demands, including the judicial probe into the crackdown on party supporters, are not met.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Imran — who claimed to have a "trump card" — announced the constitution of a negotiation committee comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Asad Qaiser and others.

The committee, he said, would negotiate with the federal government on two points — the release of “political prisoners” facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and a late-night crackdown on PTI protesters on November 26.

“If these two demands are not accepted, a civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14,” the jailed former premier had said, adding that the government would be responsible for the results of this movement. Later, the Khan-founded party extended the date for civil disobedience to December 16.

Responding to a question, the minister said that he did not know about the talks with the former ruling party, adding that statements regarding talks were coming from the former ruling party.

No statement about the negations with the PTI came from the treasury benches, he added.

The minister further said that the PTI leadership was not on the same page on various matters.

Last week, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has refuted Aleema Khan's claim about being offered her brother and party founder’s immediate release.

Barrister Gohar said that the talk of releasing the PTI founder within 20 days in exchange for ending the sit-in was wrong.

Greece boat incident 'failure of system'

Moving on to Greek boat mishap, the minister admitted: “Greece boat incident is failure of our system.”

In the boat tragedy, among others, one Pakistani national lost his life, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) confirmed, adding that 47 other Pakistanis had been rescued.

Being a part of the government, Asif said that the issue should be resolved on a priority basis. He said that people sell their properties to send their children abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of Pakistani nationals travel abroad through illegal means and some of them lose their lives midway every year.

He warned the people that the “entire system”, which smuggled people abroad, was connected to “slave traders”.

Those who travel abroad illegally land in jails or face death, he added.

The minister also slammed the government officers for the "misconduct", saying that the system meant to stop illegal migrant "is compromised."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) confirmed today that 47 Pakistani nationals had been rescued from the site of the boat capsizing near Greece while another one was confirmed to be among the migrants who died in the mishap.

The ministry clarified the situation but also indicated the possibility of additional casualties, as the rescue operation is still ongoing.

According to the coastguard on Saturday, at least five migrants drowned after their wooden boat capsized off the southern Greek island of Gavdos, while witnesses reported that many others were still missing as search operations continued.