Five passengers die after landslide hits vehicle in Skardu

Local people are busy in rescue efforts to retrieve bodies of victims buried due to a landslide in Skardu on December 15, 2024. — Reporter

SKARDU: At least five people lost their lives when a vehicle carrying multiple people was hit by a landslide in Skardu, said the police on Sunday.

According to the law enforcers, deceased passengers, who hailed from Shengus village, were buried due to the landslide.

To recover the bodies, rescue teams have been dispatched at the site of incident.

In another incident, three people were killed after a jeep velling from Sharda to Kel plunged into a ditch in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Neelum Valley.

Meanwhile, seven others were also injured — of which two are in critical condition — and have been shifted to the hospital, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Khan said.

Witnesses say that the accident — involving people belonging to the same family — occurred due to snow on the road.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident, a vehicle fell into a ravine in Astore leaving six passengers injured.

The wounded, as per the police, have been shifted to hospital.

The incidents come in the wake of weather changes that have gripped the northern areas with intermittent snowfall at Babusar Top, Nanga Parbat and other areas.

Landslides and accidents are not uncommon in these treacherous terrains.

Last month, at least 14 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plunged off a bridge into the Indus River in Gilgit Baltistan.

Police had said that the ill-fated bus was part of a wedding procession heading towards Punjab’s Chakwal district when it fell into the river from Telchi bridge in the limits of Diamer district.

"Apparently, the accident was the result of the driver’s negligence," Diamer's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sher Khan said.

The overspeeding bus, after hitting the safety railing of the bridge, plunged into the river, the police officer had added.