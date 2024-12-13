King Charles receives shocking news from Prince Andrew

King Charles is hit with another huge setback as his brother Prince Andrew is caught in a new controversy.

As per Express, the Duke of York has been "linked with an alleged Chinese spy known only as H6," who is not allowed to enter the United Kingdom on grounds of national security.

The alleged spy was accused of involving in "covert activities for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)."

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) supported the decision made by the UK Home Secretary to ban his return to the country.

Notably, H6 was known as a "close confidant" of the Duke of York, who used to deal with Andrew's "significant" matters.

Moreover, a letter was obtained from H6’s phone, revealing his connections with the members of the royal family.

An old letter stated, "Under your guidance, we found a way to get the relevant people unnoticed in and out of the house in Windsor."

"H6 was even invited to Andrew’s birthday party in 2020 and was involved in establishing the Eurasia Fund, a financial initiative."

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew has already been in a rift with his cancer-stricken brother Charles over the Royal Lodge.

Now, Andrew's involvement in a new shocking controversy might take a toll on the monarch's health ahead of Christmas.