Selena Gomez's Beau Benny Blanco’s Net Worth laid bare

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have sparked fan’s interest in their financial conditions after their engagement.

The sources of the couple's wealth and overall fortunes differ significantly from each other.

The 32-year-old, who previously dated Justin Bieber, had her net worth grown to a remarkable $1.3 billion as of 2024, making her one of the richest women in the industry.

Selena's career in music and television has been profitable, with her role in Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building that reportedly earned her at least $6 million per season.

However, her financial breakthrough came from her successful beauty brand 'Rare Beauty', which launched in 2020 and generated over $350 million in sales in 2023.

The Calm Down vocalist has significantly contributed to her growing wealth, allowing her to maintain multiple streams of income through her diverse portfolio.

In contrast, Benny's net worth is estimated to be $50 million as of 2024. His wealth stems from his successful career as a music producer and songwriter, as he has worked with prominent artists such as Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, and Maroon 5.

Moreover, he has co-written and produced numerous chart-topping hits that have become global anthems.

While Benny Blanco's financial portfolio is impressive, it is still overshadowed by his fiancé Selena Gomez's substantial wealth.