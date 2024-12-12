Court indicts Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Special Court Central-I in the federal capital on Thursday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the new Toshakhana case.

Special Court Central-I Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, who presided over the hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, framed the charges on Khan and Bushra.

The case was initially filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, in light of NAB Amendments, the Federal Investigation Agency took over the case and filed its challan in September this year.

The couple have received bail in the case. But while the former first lady remains out of prison, her husband is still behind bars in other cases lodged against him.

The duo, who is accused of causing loss to the national exchequer via illegal sale of state gifts, was arrested in the said case on July 13 — the same day they were acquitted in the iddat case.

In October, the former first lady, after spending months behind bars, was finally released after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved her post-arrest bail plea in the said case.

Meanwhile, in November, the IHC also granted bail to the incarcerated former prime minister.

However, both Khan and Bushra are not out of the hot waters as their legal woes are unlikely to end soon with the ex-PM being named in as many as 188 various cases.

Whereas, the PTI founder's wife too faces the risk of being jailed after the IHC, during the hearing of a case earlier in the day, said that he bail could be revoked by the trial court over her failure to attend the hearings — for which Judge Arujmand on December 5 had already issued her bailable arrest warrants.