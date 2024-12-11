Temperature drops to single digits in Karachi

People purchasing warm cloth from a bazaar after change weather in Karachi. — INP/File

Karachiites woke up to a crisp and cold morning as overnight temperatures dropped to single digits, marking one of the coldest nights of the season for the provincial capital.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the minimum temperature at Jinnah Terminal was recorded at 9.1°C, while Gulistan-e-Johar and Sharea Faisal saw 10°C and 12°C, respectively.

Other parts of Karachi also experienced cooler conditions, with Mauripur recording 12.5°C and Bin Qasim 12.2°C. The minimum temperature recorded overall was 11.3°C in the port city.

Karachi's average December temperature typically hovers around 13.4°C.

The city is expected to experience dry weather over the next 24 hours, with nighttime temperatures continuing to remain coo, with forecasts suggesting a further drop to around 10°C.

Humidity levels are at 48%, accompanied by northeast winds blowing at 10 km/h.

The existing cold-wave in Sindh is likely to persist in Tharparkar, with the night-time temperature expected to drop as low as 2.C in the south-eastern parts of the province.

Meanwhile, the mercury is expected to range between 6.C and 7.C in the upper and central Sindh.

Balochistan gripped by cold wave

In Balochistan, Quetta and surrounding areas remain under the grip of a harsh cold wave despite clear skies. Temperatures have plunged further, with Quetta recording a low of -4°C and Kalat experiencing an even more frigid -6°C.

Severe cold has also been reported across northern and interior districts of the province, with mountainous areas enduring extreme conditions.

The freezing temperatures have added to residents' challenges, as reduced gas pressure in Quetta, Kalat, and Ziarat has made it harder for locals to stay warm.

PMD has forecast cold and dry weather for most districts, with extremely cold conditions persisting in mountainous regions. Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions to cope with the ongoing cold wave.

Balochistan is expected to witness a rain-deficient and dry winter this season, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said on Tuesday.

The weatherman predicted below-average rainfall in the province this winter, with little to no rain expected in December.

"There are no chances of rain in December and the province will experience dry and cold weather throughout the month," Sarfaraz said.

However, light rain and snowfall may occur in early January, but overall, rainfall for the month is also expected to remain below normal levels, he added.

He also suggested that the prolonged dry conditions could impact agriculture and water availability in the region.