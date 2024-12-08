Prince William, George turn into Kate Middleton's protectors at key event

Kate Middleton's security team updated with special 'protectors' as the Princess returned to life after a challenging cancer battle.

Princess Kate hosted her yearly Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

She was supported by key royal figures but most importantly, her husband Prince William and three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While decoding the similar gestures of the Prince of Wales and his eldest son, body language expert Judi James said that the father-son duo played a significant role as Kate's "security team.'

As per The Sun, she said, "Both sat with their knees splayed in a gesture of confidence in identical poses, showing like-minded thinking and reminding us how William's role as George's hero and mentor is still as strong as ever."

In one of the photos from inside the church, William and George were "looking like Kate's security team... with their legs splayed and their hands clasped in front of their torsos."

Judi continued, "They give the appearance of being protective co-conspirators as Kate recovers from her illness."