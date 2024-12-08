Cold grips Karachi, parts of Balochistan

Representational image shows a man wrapped in shawl cycles on a road in cold weather. — AFP/File

KARACHI, QUETTA: The temperature in Karachi and various parts of Balochistan has shown a notable change as we enter the second week of December.

The mercury, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), dropped by two degrees Celsius in Karachi compared to the previous two days.

The minimum temperature in the capital city of Sindh was recorded at 12.7°C over the past 24 hours and is currently at 13°C.

With northeasterly winds blowing at a speed of seven kilometres per hour, the city's temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 29°C, added the PMD.

Meanwhile, winter has also arrived in Balochistan with the temperature in the provincial capital Quetta recorded at -2°C.

Additionally, in Kalat and Mastung, the mercury went down as low as -7°C and -3°C, respectively.

Furthermore, the province's northern and central areas are also experiencing severe cold with water freezing in several localities.

The adverse weather conditions coupled with unannounced gas and electricity outages are affecting the daily lives of the residents.

The weather changes come after the Met Office, on Saturday, warned of a "mild cold wave" in Sindh with a forecast of night-time temperatures between 7-9°C.

On Friday, the weatherman predicted further intensification of the ongoing cold wave in the country under the effect of forthcoming rain and snowfall.