Brad Pitt feels lost in fight with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is desperate amid winery dispute with Angelina Jolie

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt, who's embroiled in legal fights with his ex-partner Angelia Jolie amid their divorce proceedings, is said to be in great pain for not seeing his kids during festive season.

The Ocean’s Eleven alum has been firm and unflinching all this time; the only thing that made him vulnerable amid all this divorce drama is weak connection with his six children, three of them are adopted.

The versatile actor has put up a strong façade, he was reportedly devastated on the inside when his daughter Shiloh legally got his name removed from her last name.

An insider claimed: "Pitt was heartbroken after knowing about the bombshell move."

"He is feeling lost," they added.

This year the World War Z producer is turning 61 on December 18, and as the holiday season is approaching, the gloominess is intensifying for him.

The Fight Club star reportedly yearns to spend some time with them on his approaching birthday. His desperation has reached to an extent that he is asking to spend time with him and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon on his ‘special day’.