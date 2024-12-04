Royal Family shares touching message as Buckingham Palace finally closes its doors

King Charles and Queen Camilla share touching message as Buckingham Palace has closed its doors for three years due to intense renovation works.

The 76-year-old King and his wife Queen Camilla bid the Amir and Sheika Jawaher of Qatar a formal farewell from the Palace on Wednesday.

After hosting the Qatari royal, no more state visits will take place at the Palace until 2027, as the £369million refurbishment programme is set to be complete.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared the newest photo of the King and Queen with their joint message, writing: "Thank you for coming!"

The Palace states: "This afternoon, The King and Queen bid Their Highnesses The Amir and Sheika Jawaher of Qatar a formal farewell from Buckingham Palace."

The Palace will not receive any state visits. These will be moved to Windsor Castle instead.

The refurbishment works, which first began in 2017, also means that King Charles has had to relocate his private office in the palace from the north wing to the Belgian Suite on the ground floor of the palace's west-facing Garden Wing.

This new workspace includes the Orleans Room, the same room where the King was born on November 14, 1948.