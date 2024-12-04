Sean Diddy Comb's son Christian lands in legal trouble after father's imprisonment

Sean Diddy Combs' son Christian Combs has found himself in the middle of the legal storm as he recently appeared facing the same charges as his father amid his ongoing battle over sexual assault allegations.

The 26-year-old son of the rapper has received a few legal papers for lawsuit that accuses him of sexual abuse and some other serious claims which can probably damage Diddy's ongoing fight as well.

The recent lawsuit, which was filed by Grace O'Marcaigh, accused Christian, an actor and composer, for sexually assaulting and causing major emotional harms to a former flight attendant on yacht rented by music mogul Diddy back in July 2022.

According to InTouch Weekly's report, it was revealed that the accused has personally delivered all the legal papers to Christian Combs at his father's mansion in Miami which brought new spotlight to the rapper's case furthermore.

The viral case disclosed the troubling incident that happened between the two of them, claiming that Christian lost control and became very "inappropriate" with the victim while they two were on yacht.

This purposely made move was a part of very complex legal case that has been grabbing headlines ever since the news broke down.

According to reports, Diddy's son made the situation worst by cornering her in the room and exposed himself as he stopped when he heard someone entered the room.