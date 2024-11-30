Zach Bryan lashes out at fans in viral clip

Zach Bryan got hit by a hard object while singing on stage.

Zach Bryan lashed out at his fans who attended his concert in Portland, Oregon.

New footage was released on Wednesday of the country singer’s performance when a concertgoer suddenly hurled an object that looked like a can.

When it hit him, he stopped mid-song, picked it up, and demanded to know who threw the can on stage.

As per TMZ’s footage, the crowd erupted with applause after the 28-year-old threw the item back as he furiously remarked, "Let's not be d***s, huh?"

"Throwing stuff at concerts?"

This wasn't the first time the Revival singer has faced such an incident.

Earlier this week, in Washington State, an unidentified item was thrown with force as the singer performed for his fans.

The musician was performing alongside another artist when the mysterious item was seen flying onto the stage, DailyMail reported.

Similar to this incident, Bryan paused the show and held the object as he questioned the audience, "Who threw this? Who was it? Does anyone know? Who was it?"

“Don't throw s*** at concerts!” the Grammy winner scolded his audience, making them cheer harder for the singer.